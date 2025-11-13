First Western Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First Western Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ADBE opened at $337.05 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.03 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.