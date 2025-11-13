Calamos Advisors LLC Has $77.01 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $77,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $575.07 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $601.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.47.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Glj Research increased their target price on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

