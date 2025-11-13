Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.