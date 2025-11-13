Bailard Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $491,985,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,554 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $369,205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 588,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $558.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $591.09 and its 200-day moving average is $547.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

