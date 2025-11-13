Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $561.28 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $504.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $570.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

