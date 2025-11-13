First Western Trust Bank Buys 395 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $458,000.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $575.07 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.77 and its 200 day moving average is $554.47. The company has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

