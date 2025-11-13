First Western Trust Bank Has $279,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 434.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after buying an additional 3,373,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $92,717,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after acquiring an additional 973,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:GIS opened at $46.48 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

