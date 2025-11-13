Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 105,416 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 46.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 15.5% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,219 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

