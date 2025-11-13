Metis Global Partners LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $150,405.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,216.64. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.5%

CDP stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.