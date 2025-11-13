12,932 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.7% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 14.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 56.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

