Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 363.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 170,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,247.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.3%

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DEI. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.