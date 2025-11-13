Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1,737.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiriusPoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SPNT opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $874.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.35 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

About SiriusPoint

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.