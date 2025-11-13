Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $415,000 Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coleford Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coleford Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $148.94 on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

