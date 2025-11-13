Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,981,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,464,000 after buying an additional 133,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,522,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $49,799,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $97.56 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

