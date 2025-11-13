Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Pool by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.86.

POOL opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.79. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $242.10 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

