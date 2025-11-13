Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Stake Reduced by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Hologic by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial cut Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

