DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price objective on DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.66.

DraftKings Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,916 shares of company stock worth $14,118,881. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 670,884 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after purchasing an additional 458,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,554,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,778 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

