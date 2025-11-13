Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Snap-On by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Snap-On by 52.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $341.64 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.46 and its 200 day moving average is $326.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 51.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

