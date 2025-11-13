Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 137,603 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Crown by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $3,720,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,464,351.36. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

