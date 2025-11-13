Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $492.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

