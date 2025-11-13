KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Director Acquires $78,000.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 229,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,237.40. This trade represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 423.43, a current ratio of 423.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.90. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,115,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 84,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 403,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 560,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 368.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 421,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

