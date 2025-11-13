Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $225.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day moving average is $194.25. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $87.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.15, for a total value of $254,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,108.50. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total value of $632,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,208,758.53. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 638,060 shares of company stock valued at $133,217,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reliant Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

