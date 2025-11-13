Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Federated Hermes (FHI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) recently:

11/8/2025 – Federated Hermes was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/4/2025 – Federated Hermes had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/4/2025 – Federated Hermes had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Federated Hermes had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Federated Hermes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Federated Hermes had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Federated Hermes had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Federated Hermes had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,673.06. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

