Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,118,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,719,000 after buying an additional 388,332 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $9,331,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $6,811,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 549,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,396.90. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HIW opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $201.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 170.94%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

