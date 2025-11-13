Novavax’s (NVAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.63 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 47.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

