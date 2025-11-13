MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $188.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.91.

MKTX opened at $169.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.01. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $273.90.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The business had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 51.70%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the transaction, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

