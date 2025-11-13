Stellantis N.V. $STLA Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.1% during the second quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 771,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $290,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Stellantis by 18.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,568,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,363 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

