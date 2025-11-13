Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $332,000 Position in PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 36.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on PubMatic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $9.56 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $437.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $329,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $36,771.64. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,418.72. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 355,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,628 in the last ninety days. 26.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

