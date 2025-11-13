Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $323,000 in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 212,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,674,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $27,748.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 135,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,079.32. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Linetsky sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $46,039.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,096.44. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,720 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.