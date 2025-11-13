Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 505.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waystar were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 170.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 112,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waystar by 62.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 239.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 360,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 254,084 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Waystar by 9,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,125 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ WAY opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $48.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.12 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAY shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waystar news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $674,806.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,190.88. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $168,412,400.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,759,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. This represents a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,499,582 shares of company stock worth $176,383,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

