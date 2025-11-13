Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $440,535,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $353,596,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 130.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,256,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.74%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

