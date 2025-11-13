Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth about $62,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 49.2% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $105.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

