Iceni Gold (ASX:ICL) Insider Buys A$18,267.08 in Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Free Report) insider Brian Rodan acquired 320,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,267.08.

The firm has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Iceni Gold Company Profile

Iceni Gold Limited focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects. Its principal property is the 14 Mile Well project that consists of 7 prospect licenses and 2 mining leases covering an area of 600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Iceni Gold Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

