Iceni Gold (ASX:ICL) Insider Buys A$18,267.08 in Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Free Report) insider Brian Rodan acquired 320,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,267.08.
Iceni Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.15.
Iceni Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iceni Gold
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Iceni Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iceni Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.