Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Acquires $10,392.50 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) Director Leon Borck purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,750.85. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 17th, Leon Borck acquired 250 shares of Equity Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1%

EQBK stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $797.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $553,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 254.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 47,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

