Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,062 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,712,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,415,000 after acquiring an additional 569,131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 117,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,810,000 after buying an additional 62,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,535,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,503,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

