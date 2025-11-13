PhosCo (ASX:PHO) Insider Sells A$26,397.27 in Stock

PhosCo Ltd (ASX:PHO – Get Free Report) insider Robin Widdup sold 2,639,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01, for a total transaction of A$26,397.27.

PhosCo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11,070.48 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -275.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get PhosCo alerts:

PhosCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PhosCo Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in North Africa. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Zeflana project that consists of three permits covering a total area of approximately 78 square kilometers located in Tunisia; and 100% interest in the Djebba and Djebba 2 projects situated in Tunisia.

Receive News & Ratings for PhosCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhosCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.