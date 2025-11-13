Sandy Adam Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Adam sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total transaction of £1,150,000.
Sandy Adam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Sandy Adam sold 500,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total transaction of £575,000.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Sandy Adam sold 127,899 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 119, for a total value of £152,199.81.
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
SPR stock opened at GBX 119 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The firm has a market cap of £141.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.51. Springfield Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 80 and a 12-month high of GBX 120.12.
Springfield Properties Company Profile
The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.
