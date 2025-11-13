Sandy Adam Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Adam sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total transaction of £1,150,000.

Sandy Adam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sandy Adam sold 500,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total transaction of £575,000.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sandy Adam sold 127,899 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 119, for a total value of £152,199.81.

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

SPR stock opened at GBX 119 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The firm has a market cap of £141.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.51. Springfield Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 80 and a 12-month high of GBX 120.12.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties ( LON:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 12.66 EPS for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 earnings per share for the current year.

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

Featured Stories

