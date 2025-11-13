Cherokee Insurance Co Buys Shares of 17,500 Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.0% of Cherokee Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 83.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,228,064,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NSC stock opened at $286.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.63. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.