Cherokee Insurance Co Takes $584,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $203,211,000 after buying an additional 572,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in McDonald’s by 204.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after buying an additional 407,982 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

MCD stock opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.76.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

