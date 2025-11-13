Cherokee Insurance Co Invests $1.49 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.