Credit Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tronox comprises approximately 0.5% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 78.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,995 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.36. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.21 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Tronox has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tronox from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.90 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

