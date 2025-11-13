Credit Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tronox comprises approximately 0.5% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 78.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,995 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
Tronox Price Performance
TROX opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.36. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $12.72.
Tronox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tronox from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.90 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
