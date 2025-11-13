Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,753 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.23% of PepsiCo worth $416,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $166.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

