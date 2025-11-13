5,000 Shares in Copart, Inc. $CPRT Acquired by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copart by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 151.5% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,467,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

