Linde PLC $LIN Stake Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $169,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,549,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $4,852,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $428.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.83. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

