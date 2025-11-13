Financial Analysis: Nixxy (NIXX) versus Its Rivals

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nixxy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nixxy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 151 635 765 51 2.45

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Nixxy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $15.12 million -$22.59 million -0.82 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 1.44

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nixxy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Nixxy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Summary

Nixxy rivals beat Nixxy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Nixxy Company Profile

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

