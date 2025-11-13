Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Financial Comparison

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Chiba Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $31.58 billion 2.44 $4.70 billion $2.71 14.26 Chiba Bank $2.38 billion 3.18 $490.11 million $3.83 12.27

Analyst Ratings

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank. Chiba Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Chiba Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 4 1 2.45 Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chiba Bank pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Chiba Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.99% 6.13% 0.36% Chiba Bank 20.18% 6.59% 0.35%

Summary

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft beats Chiba Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Investment Bank segment provides debt origination, merger and acquisitions, foreign exchange, and equity advisory and origination platform services. The Private Bank segment offers payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management, other financial, and postal and parcel services; and supports in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The Asset Management segment offers investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance. It also offers debit and credit cards, as well as internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in securities, investment management and advisory, software development, commissioned computation tasks, research and investigation of IT and financial technologies, leasing, operation, and management of investment funds, mergers and acquisition advisory, credit guarantee businesses, management and collection of claims businesses. Further, it provides loan guarantees and fee collection services; accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services; and is involved in outsourcing of operational business. Additionally, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; provides research, survey, and consulting services; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and engages in renewable energy generation. The company serves individuals and corporations. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba City, Japan.

