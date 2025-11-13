Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $77.14

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.1429.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $117,256.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 851 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.16. The trade was a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 313,187 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,136,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,319,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,144 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH opened at $97.84 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

