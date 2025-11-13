CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.24. CytoDyn shares last traded at $0.2415, with a volume of 1,142,436 shares traded.

CytoDyn Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CytoDyn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.