SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Up 10.8% – Here’s Why

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,307 and last traded at GBX 2,187.37. 1,336,877,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,817% from the average session volume of 19,326,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,974.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,338.75.

SSE Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,796.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,790.98.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. SSE had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current year.

About SSE

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

