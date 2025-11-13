Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 3682193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Alphatec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,289,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,718,382.90. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $2,074,045.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 534,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,337.44. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,078,823 shares of company stock worth $18,215,195 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,336,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,330 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Alphatec by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 184,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 162,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

